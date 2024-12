Rico the Big-Nosed Porcupine Enjoys a Yummy Thanksgiving Feast at the Cincinnati Zoo

Rico, the adorably big-nosed Brazilian porcupine who lives at the Cincinnati Zoo, enjoyed a wonderful vegetarian feast for the Thanksgiving holiday. This yummy meal included corn, squash, cauliflower, and sweet potato. Looks like Rico will want to get back on his exercise wheel after such a big meal.

Happy Thanksgiving from Rico the porcupine!