Big-Nosed Porcupine Adorably Runs on Exercise Wheel

An adorably big-nosed Brazilian porcupine named Rico at the Cincinnati Zoo took a little time to get in shape for summer by running on an exercise wheel. While porcupines are rodents, Rico looked like a spiky-haired cat who was trying to in as many steps as possible.

Rico also sometimes helps to clean, although he usually prefers to nibble on snacks and take naps.