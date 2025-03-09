The 1980s New Wave Music Origins of Ricky Gervais

Did You Catch This explained how the very funny Ricky Gervais was once a pop music star and lead singer for the 1980s new wave duo Seona Dancing. The band was short-lived, although they did have a small hit in The Philippines with their song “More to Lose”.

Before Ricky Gervais became a household name for his razor-sharp wit and boundary-pushing comedy, he had a very different career—one that involved synth-pop and the neon glow of the 1980s.

This probably explains why David Brent (Gervais) would occasionally break out into song on the original version of The Office.

