An Ominous Beeping Noise Hints at What May Lie Ahead for the Fourth Season of ‘Rick and Morty’

During San Diego Comic-Con 2019, Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland of Rick and Morty shared a short peek what lies ahead in the upcoming fourth season. While working in the garage, Morty and Jerry order a captive alien named Glootie to take down an app. Glootie refused. Morty got frustrated and told Glootie to contact the mothership. Just then they heard an “ominous beeping noise” that caused Jerry and Morty to flee the room. When nothing happened, they re-entered to find Glootie making a run for it. They caught him and found out exactly what was making that “ominous beeping noise”.

*Ominous beeping noise* FIRST LOOK AT RICK AND MORTY SEASON 4 *Ominous beeping noise* @adultswim pic.twitter.com/FtduZbdHHa — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) July 19, 2019

Season four is scheduled for release in November 2019.