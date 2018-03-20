A Shenanigan-Filled Rick and Morty Pie

The talented Jessica Leigh Clark-Bojin of Pies Are Awesome demonstrates how to make a delicious looking, shenanigan-filled pie based on the Rick and Morty television series.

“Rick and Morty” is my current favorite cartoon – I get depressed for a week every time the season ends ? This show has so many nods to beloved sci fi/fantasy tropes… I imagine if they ever encountered a pie, it would probably try to eat them. (Summer probably escaped first with a helpful “I’ll avenge your deaths!” as she abandoned them.)

This is a dual pie Piescraper (pies that go “up”) made from tinted apple filling and regular pie dough layered together with egg wash glue.