The Ethics of Returning a Shopping Cart Dramatized Over a Variety of Challenging Terrains

New Zealand anti-artist Jack Carden posited, in the distinctive style of a BBC Documentary, the moral ethics of returning a grocery shopping cart while dramatically wheeling said cart across a variety of challenging terrains

The shopping cart is the ultimate litmus test of whether a person is capable of self-governing. To return a shopping cart is an easy, convenient task and one which is recognized as the correct, appropriate thing to do. … It is not illegal to abandon your shopping cart, therefore the shopping cart presents itself as the apex example of whether a person will do what is right without being forced to do it.

Carden stated that this wasn’t an easy video to make.

pushing a shopping cart up a mountain turns out to be about the most challenging thing imaginable

via Waxy.org