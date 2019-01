We’re excited to announce that we’ve partnered with Cotton Bureau to bring back our classic Laughing Squid t-shirt. These new t-shirts are available for a limited time as a black 100% cotton t-shirt and a vintage black tri-blend t-shirt, both with the option of either a standard or premium style.

Each order also includes two Laughing Squid stickers and a Laughing Squid button.

We’re also looking into possibly doing some other cool merch with Cotton Bureau in the future.