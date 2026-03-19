Baby Bird Rescued From the Side of the Road Follows Her Humans Around Like a Little Puppy

A tiny bird named Muffin, who was rescued from the side of the road by a very caring Dr. Manvi, prefers to be wherever her humans are. Dr. Manvi said that she was a bit unprepared for bird care, but learned as she went.

I am a doctor—I know everything about the human body. But birds? I had absolutely no idea. So, I had to study a lot, and I just started taking care of Muffin…step by step. She started growing; she was a very healthy bird—she was super fit.

Unfortunately, Muffin was frightened by a dog just as she was learning to fly outdoors. From then on, Muffin refused to go outside and even shed her feathers.

She only likes being around humans, so we used to go out for walks together. She used to love going out. But one day, we had an unfortunate incident: she was caught by a pet dog. She was physically okay, but she got so scared. She became terrified of flying and started shedding her feathers. So we all used to call her “Little Voldemort” in our house.

With a lot of love and encouragement, Muffin grew her feathers back and resumed flying, although she prefers to snuggle with her humans, following them around like a little puppy.

After three months of struggle, Muffin started recovering. It took about five months for her to start flying again. She is a very strong girl. She fought through it and was actually blessed with a second chance at life. We haven’t kept her caged or anything; she has a choice. If she wants to fly away, she can go. But she chooses not to. So, she is choosing to stay with us. And she is just like a little dog. She has to be where everyone else is.