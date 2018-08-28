Remote Controlled Bronco Trucks That Appear Life Sized Expertly Navigate a Rocky Northwest Beach

Pacific Northwest based remote control hobbyists Another RC Channel posted absolutely amazing slow motion footage of RC Broncos Trucks that appear completely full sized, expertly navigating over a rocky beach. The skill used in controlling these vehicles along the terrain is quite impressive, as each of the Broncos maneuver the shore with ease, just as the much larger real version of the vehicle would.
Having some fun in the sun on the beach with a couple of Traxxas TRX4 Broncos! Another slow-mo bash montage from ARCC
via Boing Boing