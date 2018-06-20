Binging with Babish Recreates Wade Wilson’s Pineapple and Olive Pizza From Deadpool

On a tasty episode of Binging With Babish, host Andrew Rea demonstrated how to recreate Wade Wilson‘s (Ryan Reynolds) “sweet and salty” pineapple and olive pizza from Deadpool. Here is the original scene.

Wade Wilson knew exactly what he was doing when he ordered that pizza – he knew I’d one day have to recreate and eat it. Yes I know the comic was written well before I started making the show. Yes I know Wade Wilson is a fictional character. Let me imagine that Ryan Reynolds did something to mess with me okay?