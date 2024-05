Banjo Player Records Old-Timey Song Onto a Wax Cylinder Record

Wyatt Saab, a collector of classic wax cylinder recorders, invited a banjo player to perform the classic song “Climbing Rose Mazurka” into the great horn of the recorder to see how it would come out. The resulting song sounded as old-timey as the machine.

We’re outdoors today. We’re going to be recording live banjo onto a cylinder record.

Saab Often Experiments With These Types of Recorders