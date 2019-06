While performing at the Hochrhein Musikfestival in Rheinfelden, Switzerland, the baroque orchestra Cappella Gabetta played a lively Vivaldi piece entitled “Recorder Concerto in C Major, RV 443”.

After a few measures, musician Maurice Steger stepped up to the microphone and with amazing skill, shredded several serious solos on the recorder. Steger rested for a few bars to catch his breath and then start all over again. Simply a wonder to behold.

via The Awesomer