A Recap Rap of All 6 Seasons of Game of Thrones

Ryan Tellez of The Warp Zone performed a 4-minute recap rap of all 6 seasons of the Game of Thrones television series. Episode 1 of season 7 is set to premiere on HBO July 16th, 2017.

Before you start watching Game of Thrones season 7, get quickly and humorously caught up with all of your favorite GoT characters, like: Sansa Stark, Jon Snow, Tyrion Lannister, Daenerys Targaryen, Cersei Lannister, Arya Stark, Jaime Lannister, and more folks from Westeros! Who will it be that ultimately sits on the Iron Throne? Will it even matter because of, well, the WHITE WALKERS? Will Jon and Daenerys finally meet?! Will they BONE? AH! Gosh, we’re just so excited!

