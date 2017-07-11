A Recap Rap of All 6 Seasons of Game of Thrones

Ryan Tellez of The Warp Zone performed a 4-minute recap rap of all 6 seasons of the Game of Thrones television series. Episode 1 of season 7 is set to premiere on HBO July 16th, 2017.

