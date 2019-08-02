‘Raising Men Lawn Care Services’ Youth Program Offers Free Yard Work to Those Who Can’t Afford It

Making a difference one lawn at a time

Raising Men Lawn Care Services (RMLCS) is a wonderfully positive program in Huntsville, Alabama that teaches boys and girls between the ages of 7 and 17 to look after those neighbors who need it most. This sense of responsibility comes in the form of yard work that they provide free of charge to those in the community who are elder, disabled, a single parent, a veteran or otherwise unable to pay due to a lack of finances.

Raising Men Lawn Care Service is the union of an ordinary yard maintenance service and the commitment to establish an inspiring program to keep our youth (girls & boys) on a positive path while learning and understanding their value in society. RMLS provides free lawn care to our elders, those who are disabled, single mothers and our veterans, who do not have the time, resources and/or money to manicure their yards.

Founder Rodney J. Smith Jr. had originally challenged himself to mow 100 lawns for single moms and the elderly, a challenge that led him to form RMLCS in 2016. The organization successfully raised money through GoFundMe to get started.

Since their launch, RMLCS has cared for hundreds of lawns around Huntsville. They also put out a call on their site where kids anywhere in the world can participate in a 50 Yard Challenge for which they pledge to mow the lawns of the most vulnerable of their communities. Once a pledge is made, RMLCS sends out ear protection and a t-shirt. After 10 lawns are mowed, a new shirt of a different color is sent out until the 50th lawn is mowed. Once the challenge is completed, the pledgee receives brand new equipment.

Once you reach 50 lawns, we will come visit you, cut a few lawns with you, and give you different color Raising Men Lawn Care Service shirts. We will also give you a brand new lawnmower, weed eater & blower! Let’s make a difference together by mowing one yard at a time! The challenge is for boys & girls

via Amotion Shipley