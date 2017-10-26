Radius, A Sci-Fi Film About a Man Who Wakes Up With a Deadly Superpower That He Cannot Control

Epic Pictures Group has released the first official trailer for Radius, a Canadian sci-fi thriller film co-directed by Caroline Labrèche and Steeve Léonard. It follows a man named Liam (Diego Klattenhoff), who just woke up from a car crash, with a deadly superpower that he cannot control. Whenever he gets to close some others, they die. Radius will premiere in select theaters on November 9th, 2017 and appear on Netflix on November 10th.
A car crash leaves a man with amnesia who must uncover the secrets of his past and the mysterious deaths surrounding him.