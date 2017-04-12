Laughing Squid

Quick Cat Impressively Climbs Outfield Wall to Escape Capture at Marlins Park in Miami

Cat Climbs Outfield Wall at Marlins Park

During the sixth inning of the Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves baseball game this past Tuesday at Marlins Park in Miami, a quick cat made its way onto the field and climbed the outfield wall to escape capture.

A post shared by espn (@espn) on

A post shared by Miami Marlins (@marlins) on

