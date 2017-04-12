Quick Cat Impressively Climbs Outfield Wall to Escape Capture at Marlins Park in Miami

During the sixth inning of the Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves baseball game this past Tuesday at Marlins Park in Miami, a quick cat made its way onto the field and climbed the outfield wall to escape capture.
Update: Upon being rescued safely, #RallyCat’s elusiveness persisted, and it again ran away – this time into the night. Rally on, #RallyCat! pic.twitter.com/ZbkgDpdbjr
— Marlins Park (@MarlinsPark) April 12, 2017
A brief paws in the action… ???? pic.twitter.com/n3hJ7zjzCe
— Miami Marlins (@Marlins) April 12, 2017
Please help me
— MarlinsCat (@MarlinsCat) April 12, 2017
Wow I look crazy pic.twitter.com/aBvt97DvMi
— MarlinsCat (@MarlinsCat) April 12, 2017