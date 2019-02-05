Purl, A Disney Pixar Animated Short About an Earnest Pink Ball of Yarn Working at a Male Dominated Startup

In an amusing Disney/Pixar animated short by SparkShorts, an earnest bright pink ball of yarn named Purl does her best to be successful at a male dominated startup quite aptly named B.R.O. The first day was a bit rocky, but as Purl got the lay of the land, she learned how to fit in. It was all going quite swimmingly for Purl until another ball of yarn named Lacey was hired, leading to Purl to reexamine her own motives.

Purl, directed by Kristen Lester and produced by Gillian Libbert-Duncan, features an earnest ball of yarn named Purl who gets a job in a fast-paced, high energy, bro-tastic start-up. Yarny hijinks ensue as she tries to fit in, but how far is she willing to go to get the acceptance she yearns for, and in the end, is it worth it?

Filmmaker Kristen Lester and producer Gillian Libbert-Duncan talk about the origins of the film in an amusing behind-the-scenes short.