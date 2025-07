Puddles Pity Party Performs a Breezy Cover of the Classic Blondie Song ‘Dreaming’

Puddles Pity Party, the velvet throated clown, performed a cover of the classic Blondie song “Dreaming” while playing his coordinating cardboard guitar. Puddles captured the breezy essence of the song even with his lower octave voice.

It’s summer time and I’m on the road!