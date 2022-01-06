Proof No More, A Handy Online Marketplace for Low Alcohol and Non-Alcoholic Craft Beverages

A trio of New York City beverage experts – Lars Dahlhaus, Ed Carino, and Christian Blake – have founded Proof No More, a handy online marketplace that specializes in low alcohol and non-alcoholic craft beverages. The options range from craft sodas and functionals, wines without alcohol, zero-proof spirits, and very low ABV and non-alcoholic beers.

These beverages, while being healthier and hangover-free, also gives those who prefer not to partake a chance to still join in on the fun of a night out or a social engagement.

Sometimes, less is more! In our case, find all the great craft beverage and enjoy something crisp and ambrosial without risking a hangover. Our non-alcoholic and low-alcohol selection keeps life social, engaged, and invigorating, so you won’t miss a beat.

