PORTL, An Interactive Device That Beams 3D Holograms of People Across Long Distances

PORTL has developed an incredibly innovative device that lets people virtually beam interactive 3D holograms of themselves and/or objects across long distances.

PORTL is the first device that lets people beam themselves to a location thousands of miles away and interact with people there. You can call it telepresence, or even holoportation, but it’s real right now.

CEO David Nussbaum demonstrated this unique technology while giving a talk in San Francisco from his home in Los Angeles.

The technology is reminiscent of futuristic devices used such science fiction classics as Star Trek and Star Wars. The full spectrum imagery also allows for greater detailed visuals in work, learning, and medical settings, possibly replacing video calls in the future.

An ad for FututoProssimo expands on these ideas in great detail.

PORTL is available in two different models – tabletop PORTL-M and the human-sized Epic.

