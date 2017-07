In a fascinating clip from the BBC Earth series The Hunt, Sir David Attenborough explains how the clever Portia jumping spider uses it’s three super powers to strategically leap through the jungle and catch its prey.

Known for eating other spiders, Portia is a genus of the jumping spider that is able to leap up to 50 times her own body length. Captured by stunning close up footage, we get to witness this amazing spider use its super powers to dine on prey three times her size.