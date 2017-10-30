A Stop Motion Animation About a Dad Running Away From His Past as a 1980s TV Hero Named ‘Pombo’

London animator Steve Warne has created “ Pombo Loves You ,” a beautiful stop motion animated short about a father who runs into problems while trying to run away from his troubled past-life as an 1980s TV show hero named Pombo.

