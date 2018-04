PixaTool is an app, created by Davit Masia of Kronbits, that can transform images and videos into pixel art. It is available to purchase for Windows, macOS, and Linux from the Kronbits shop.

You can use PixaTool to get 8bit / Pixel style images or videos, optimize your PixelArt or game assets just adding some cool effects. Works as a PixelArt converter or PixelArt conversion tool.