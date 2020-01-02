The Physiology of Panic Attacks Explained

Life Noggin narrator Pat Graziosi, aka Blocko (previously), explains the physiology of a panic attack, what happens inside the human body when a panic attack occurs and what causes a panic disorder.

Panic attacks…can make someone feel like they have lost control or that death is imminent. …Due to the intense fear they experience, some people live in constant fear of having another attack, which is the definition of panic disorder.

He also talks about the “fight, flight or freeze response”, which is caused by an excess of adrenaline pervading the bloodstream.