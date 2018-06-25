A Wonderful Short Film About a 960 Pound Elvis Impersonator Who Believes Elvis is His Father

“Big Elvis” is an award-winning short film that tells the story of Pete “Big Elvis” Vallee, a 960 pound Elvis impersonator who honestly believes that he’s the long lost son of the King himself. This isn’t as far-fetched as it seems, as Vallee’s musician mother admitted to him before she died that she had an affair with Presley.

A DNA test showed some promise, but it didn’t go any further than that. Either way, Big Elvis has become a celebrity in his own right, with a huge following on social media and performing in at Harrahs Piano Bar in Las Vegas regularly.

Pete Vallee stars as Big Elvis in this classic Las Vegas impersonator show. Watch as he performs all the hits, plus other popular tunes spanning six decades. Big Elvis is one of the best free Las Vegas shows on the Strip. Performances Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 2 PM to 6 PM.

"Big Elvis" Trailer: "Big Elvis" is set to screen at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival, in the NY Shorts: Homemade section. Directed by Paul Stone and edited by Union's Zach Kashkett, the film tells the story of a 960-pound Elvis Presley impersonator is… https://t.co/osjaw6qC2f pic.twitter.com/zznXenYXJM — SHOOTonline.com (@SHOOTonline) March 22, 2018

