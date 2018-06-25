Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Wonderful Short Film About a 960 Pound Elvis Impersonator Who Believes Elvis is His Father

by at on

Big Elvis” is an award-winning short film that tells the story of Pete “Big Elvis” Vallee, a 960 pound Elvis impersonator who honestly believes that he’s the long lost son of the King himself. This isn’t as far-fetched as it seems, as Vallee’s musician mother admitted to him before she died that she had an affair with Presley.

A 960-pound Elvis impersonator is convinced he is Elvis Presley’s secret love child.

A DNA test showed some promise, but it didn’t go any further than that. Either way, Big Elvis has become a celebrity in his own right, with a huge following on social media and performing in at Harrahs Piano Bar in Las Vegas regularly.

Pete Vallee stars as Big Elvis in this classic Las Vegas impersonator show. Watch as he performs all the hits, plus other popular tunes spanning six decades. Big Elvis is one of the best free Las Vegas shows on the Strip. Performances Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 2 PM to 6 PM.

via Vimeo Staff Picks


Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog Posts

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP