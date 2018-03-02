Laughing Squid

PET De Lux, A Handmade Console Tribute to the 1977 Commodore PET 2001 Series Computer

Swedish designer Love Hultén has created the PET De Lux, a luxurious handmade console built as a tribute to the classic Commodore PET 2001 series computer from 1977.

The PET 2001 was released by Commodore in 1977 and was the first all-in-one home computer model to hit the market. PET De Lux is a luxurious one-off-a-kind tribute to that computer, handmade from American walnut. And while overall superficialities are kept true to its original heritage(chiclet keyboard and cassette deck included), PET De Lux hosts a modern computer inside, emulating video game systems such as Commodore64, NES and many more. For overall navigation and control, the computer is accompanied by two custom-built wireless controllers, inspired by the classic TAC-2 joystick.?

via Geeky Gadgets, The Awesomer

