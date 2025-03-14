Personified Streaming Services Let a Hapless Consumer Know About Increasing Costs

Comedians Eddie Morrison and LizaBanks Campagna parodied how people justify spending money on streaming services despite their increasing costs in a very funny sketch.

Price of the brick goin up

Campagna cleverly personified several streaming services (Disney+, Netflix, Apple TV+, HBO Max, and Paramount+) noting the changes in what each offers and why the prices are going up, while Morrison played the hapless consumer who eventually drew his line in the sand.

Thanks Chip Beale!

Lori Dorn
Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

