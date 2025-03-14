Personified Streaming Services Let a Hapless Consumer Know About Increasing Costs

Comedians Eddie Morrison and LizaBanks Campagna parodied how people justify spending money on streaming services despite their increasing costs in a very funny sketch.

Price of the brick goin up

Campagna cleverly personified several streaming services (Disney+, Netflix, Apple TV+, HBO Max, and Paramount+) noting the changes in what each offers and why the prices are going up, while Morrison played the hapless consumer who eventually drew his line in the sand.

