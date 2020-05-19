Kansas City Zoo Humboldt Penguins Have a Wonderful Time Exploring the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art

While the Kansas City Zoo was closed to the public, the resident Humboldt penguins took a short field trip to The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art where they had a chance to explore the vast array of paintings, sculptures, and exhibits. The flightless birds adorably wandered about while their minds were being stimulated with this new and exciting experience.

While we’ve been closed, we’ve still been actively caring for our animals, including adding enrichment experiences to stimulate their minds. Our friends at The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art invited our Humboldt penguins for a morning of fine art and culture.

According to Julián Zugazagoitia, the museum’s Executive Director, the penguins seemed to have a preference among artists.

They seemed to react much better to Caravaggio than to Monet and since these are Peruvian penguins, so we were speaking to them in Spanish and they really appreciated art history.

via Nerdist