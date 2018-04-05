Spanish Street Artist Pejac Creates Two Very Different Trees On Abandoned Buildings in NYC

A post shared by Pejac (@pejac_art) on Apr 3, 2018 at 8:54am PDT

Pejac, the Spanish artist who creates wonderful street art, sculptures, films and paintings that combine elements of minimalist fantasy with realism, crossed the Atlantic to put his creative mark upon New York City. While stateside, Pejac created two different site specific projects; “Fossil” and “Inner Strength“. For Fossil, the artist formed the shape of a tree with loose bricks on the side of a Bushwick, Brooklyn storefront as a symbol of our disappearing natural landscapes around the world.

‘Fossil’ works as a harbinger of a hypothetical fatal future where the only memory we have of nature is the fossilized form of a tree in a brick wall. This work can be found at 27 Scott Ave. Brooklyn.

“Inner Strength” took on a more optimistic tone with a painted cherry blossom tree and bursting out of a storefront in across the bridge in Manhattan’s Chinatown, with birds flying towards this natural wonder.

