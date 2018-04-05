Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Spanish Street Artist Pejac Creates Two Very Different Trees On Abandoned Buildings in NYC

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

A post shared by Pejac (@pejac_art) on

Pejac, the Spanish artist who creates wonderful street art, sculptures, films and paintings that combine elements of minimalist fantasy with realism, crossed the Atlantic to put his creative mark upon New York City. While stateside, Pejac created two different site specific projects; “Fossil” and “Inner Strength“. For Fossil, the artist formed the shape of a tree with loose bricks on the side of a Bushwick, Brooklyn storefront as a symbol of our disappearing natural landscapes around the world.

‘Fossil’ works as a harbinger of a hypothetical fatal future where the only memory we have of nature is the fossilized form of a tree in a brick wall. This work can be found at 27 Scott Ave. Brooklyn.

A post shared by Pejac (@pejac_art) on

“Inner Strength” took on a more optimistic tone with a painted cherry blossom tree and bursting out of a storefront in across the bridge in Manhattan’s Chinatown, with birds flying towards this natural wonder.

A post shared by Pejac (@pejac_art) on

via Colossal

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP