A Pedal Powered Walking ‘Pedaalbeest’ Inspired by Theo Jansen’s Strandbeest

Inspired by the prolific work of Theo Jansen and his renowned Strandbeest, Dutch artists Aat Dirks and Ad Lakerveld created the Pedaalbeest, a pedal-powered walking vehicle that is propelled forward by pedaling backwards.

An evolutionary branch of Theo Jansen’s Strandbeesten. Strandbeest becomes Streetbeest. Pedaling backhands is necessary for stability and saves a reverse mechanism

