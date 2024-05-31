Why Certain Popular Baby Names From the Past Are No Longer Trendy

Host Dr. Erica Brozovsky, PhD of the PBS series Otherwords explained why certain names that were once very trendy, such as Gladys, Herbert, Doris, and Mildred, just sound old to modern ears.

How many Mildreds did you go to school with? If you’re under 60 years old, probably none! Mildred may have been a top ten baby name 100 years ago, but today it’s almost extinct.

Instead, she notes, many modern names are based upon cultural values in an effort to reflect personal tastes and envision a future for the child.

When you think about it, it makes total sense that cultural values should be reflected in baby names, even if only subconsciously. Parents are expressing their dreams of who they want their child to be, and what role they’ll play in the world. They want their kids to fit in, but also stand out.