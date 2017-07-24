An Inquisitive Parrot Abruptly Shuts the Lid to a Box Containing an Unexpected Kitten Hiding Inside

A rather inquisitive parrot named Karin tentatively opened the lid to a small wicker box on the dining room table with his nimble beak. Upon seeing that his buddy Komey the Bengal kitten was hiding inside waiting to pounce, the bird abruptly dropped the lid on his feline friend. Karin was quickly remorseful, however and quickly lifted the lid once again and kept it open along with a good distance between them.

As it turns out, Karin was actually the one who put Komey in the box in the first place.

When it all comes down to it though, these two are the best of friends.

via Keith