A Tiny Paralyzed Rescued Orange Tabby Kitten Rolls Around the Vet’s Office on a Pair of Homemade Wheels

In 2016, a compassionate human brought a tiny orange tabby kitten to Massapequa Pet Vet after finding him on the streets, abandoned by his mother and unable to walk due to paralyzed back legs. The little guy, whom they named Mac N’ Cheez was quickly fitted with rear wheels to get around the office.

Some of our very dedicated technicians went digging through old toys they had and made him a make-shift wheelchair that allows him to finally run.

After lots of therapy, including water walking and iPad play, Mac was fitted with a larger set of wheels.

Since that time, Mac has lived in a foster home and even found his very own family and the good news is that his condition has been improving steadily.

via Julia Modas