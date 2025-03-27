Photographer Raises Baby Pangolin Saved From Poachers in the Documentary ‘Pangolin: Kulu’s Journey’

Pangolin: Kulu’s Journey is a heartfelt Netflix documentary by Pippa Ehrlich, the award-winning director of My Octopus Teacher, about Gareth Thomas, a South African photographer who forged a touching relationship with a baby pangolin named Kulu, who was rescued from poachers. Thomas not only raised Kulu but also prepared the animal to be eventually released back into the wild.

Pangolins are highly vulnerable to threats from predators, loss of habitat, and traffickers, all of which make the species endangered at various levels.

