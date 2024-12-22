Owl Flies Down Family’s Chimney and Lands on Their Christmas Tree Replacing the Star on Top

A family in Arlington, Virgina was surprised to find out that a barred owl had flown down their chimney and landed on top of their Christmas tree, knocking off the star that was on top. Needless to say, the two young girls in the family were delighted with this unexpected occurrence.

The family contacted the Animal Welfare League of Arlington and after several attempts trying to capture the owl as it flew between the top of the Christmas tree and the kitchen cabinet, the owl was finally caught and then taken outside to be released back into the wild.

This beautiful Barred Owl decided to play Santa and drop in—literally—through the chimney of a local home, and declared himself the newest star on top of their Christmas tree (look closely – you’ll see he knocked the old star over to make room for himself). Sgt Murray answered the call, gently capturing our feathered friend and safely releasing it back into the wild.