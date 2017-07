Stéphane Gigandet of Origami Plus has created a new fire breathing tutorial on an easy way to make a cool available to view on the Origami Plus website.

Most origami dragons are very hard to fold and take a lot of time to make, but to make this easy paper dragon you just need 10 minutes, plus a few minutes to model the dragon head, wings and tail to make it a one-of-a-kind origami dragon! It is a good origami dragon for kids and beginners. (read more)