Street Artist Appears to Cut His Name Into Walls Using an Amazing Optical Illusion Spray Paint Technique

Portuguese street artist Vile (Rodrigo Miguel Sepúlveda Nunes) creates amazing optical illusion wall murals that make his name appear to be cut into the wall and through whatever may be lurking on the other side. Yet his only tools are spray paint and talent. Vile has been honing his craft from a young age before attending two different art schools in Lisbon.

He professionalized between 2000 and 2006, having studied at two Lisbon schools; “ETIC” and “ARCO”, Cartoon & Animation Films and Cartoon Illustration and Comic Strip, in the same order. 2007 was the starting year to become a self employed, artist and professional painter. Techniques such as watercolor, oil, charcoal, digital design, and tattooing are some of the ingredients that allowed him to evolve as a Grafitti / Street-art & Mural artist.

