Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Singers From the Metropolitan Opera Record Their Powerful Voices Onto Rotating Wax Cylinders

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Suzanna Phillips Wax Cylinder

With equipment borrowed from the Thomas Edison National Historical Park in West Orange, New Jersey, singers Piotr Beczala and Susanna Phillips from the Metropolitan Opera in New York City faced a long black cone and recorded their powerful voices onto rotating wax cylinders, the earliest form of recording and reproducing sound. After performing, the singers listened back to the recordings, registering their surprise that the contraption actually worked.

Metropolitan Opera singers Piotr Beczala and Susanna Phillips, accompanied by Gerald Martin Moore, record arias on wax cylinder equipment that was used in the early days of recording around 1909. On location at the NYPL Sound Archives at Lincoln Center.

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP