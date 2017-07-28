Laughing Squid

The Opening Scene of ‘Baby Driver’ Mapped Alongside the Route Baby Took While Fleeing Police

Vox video producer Joss Fong very cleverly took the wild, opening car chase scene from the sleeper hit Baby Driver and juxtaposed it against a Google Maps version of circuitous route Baby took through the streets of Atlanta while successfully fleeing the police. While the same thing couldn’t happen in real life due to the disjointed starting points, it was really interesting to see where he went from a bird’s eye view.

Director Edgar Wright choreographed scenes in Baby Driver to specific songs, with carefully-timed stunts to match. This dance played out on the streets on downtown Atlanta, Georgia, with very little CGI added.


