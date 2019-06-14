Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Clever Mirrored Periscope Glasses That Lets the Wearer See One Foot Taller Than Their Actual Height

by at on

Dominic Wilcox, the founder of the wonderful children’s non-profit Little Inventors, has created very clever mirrored periscope glasses that allows people to see one foot taller than their actual height. Wilcox was challenged by Microsoft to think up a creative solution to an everyday problem and he came up with this wonderful invention that takes short people into consideration.

I was standing at a gig and turned to see a small woman dancing away but unable to see the band. This gave me the inspiration to design a way for people to see over obstacles such as tall people like me.

via MIKESHOUTS





Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP | Advertise | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved