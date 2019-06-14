Clever Mirrored Periscope Glasses That Lets the Wearer See One Foot Taller Than Their Actual Height

Dominic Wilcox, the founder of the wonderful children’s non-profit Little Inventors, has created very clever mirrored periscope glasses that allows people to see one foot taller than their actual height. Wilcox was challenged by Microsoft to think up a creative solution to an everyday problem and he came up with this wonderful invention that takes short people into consideration.

I was standing at a gig and turned to see a small woman dancing away but unable to see the band. This gave me the inspiration to design a way for people to see over obstacles such as tall people like me.

via MIKESHOUTS