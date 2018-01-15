Laughing Squid

Omoshiroi Block, A Memo Pad That Reveals an Elaborate Embedded Design as the Paper Is Used

The Japanese paper company Triad has created the wonderful Omoshiroi Block, a unique memo pad with an intricate design embedded inside that gets slowly revealed as the paper on the pad is used. Amongst these wondeful designs is a Kyoto building, a beautiful violin, a surprising piano, a clever camera and a remarkably designed train. Unfortunately, the online store is completely out of stock and interested parties outside of Japan are unable to purchase these wonderful gifts at this time. The physical stores in Osaka and Kyoto are also out of stock, but they expect product replenishment shortly.

via Big Globe News Japan, Spoon & Tamago

