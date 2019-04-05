Nybble, An Adorable Open Source Robotic Kitten Kit

Inventor RongzhongLi of Petoi has created an absolutely adorable robotic kitten named Nybble. Nybble comes as a kit to assemble, was built on an open source platform, runs on an Arduino micro-controller that coordinates basic movements and has room for additional chips to enhance Nybble’s perception and decision-making.

Nybble makes programming and robotics fun to learn and understand, all in one cute package! …Nybble is not only a robotic cat that walks, it’s a new type of pet – an advanced robotic kitten that YOU bring to life with a small computer, customizable software, a basic components kit, and whatever upgrades you can imagine!

More information about Nybble and other adaptations can be found through the Petoi site. There’s also a handy set of instructional videos available.

You can check the most current tutorial. We also have a tutorial playlist with detailed instructions. Stick with the included software, find hacks and customizations from the worldwide community, or push the envelope and write your own mods. Think up your own look and bring it to life with paint, craft supplies, 3D printing, or whatever else feels right.

Nybble can be purchased through the comapny’s Indegogo page.