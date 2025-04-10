Noah Wyle of the Medical Dramas ‘ER’ and ‘The Pitt’ Answers Questions While Playing ‘Operation’

Actor Noah Wyle, who started his career as Dr. John Truman Carter III on the groundbreaking 1990s medical drama ER and currently plays Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavich on the equally groundbreaking series The Pitt, played an rather unsuccessful game of “Operation” while answering questions posed by Variety.

They asked Wyle about his career as an actor, director, and writer, his early days on ER, his actual medical knowledge, and how he was inspired to get involved in another medical series 15 years later.

Noah Wyle puts his surgical skills to the test… with a game of Operation. His focus is tested while he answers questions about his 11 seasons at ‘ER’, why ‘The Pitt’ is set over the course of one day, and what it was like to work with George Clooney. He also weighs in on his medical knowledge and what procedures he thinks he could successfully pull off in real life.

Noah Wyle in ‘ER’

Noah Wyle in ‘The Pitt’

Noah Wylie on ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’