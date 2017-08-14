Laughing Squid

‘No Character to Clear’ by Chap-Hop Superstar Mr.B The Gentleman Rhymer

Chap-Hop superstar Mr.B The Gentleman Rhymer has released “No Character to Clear”, from his album There’s An Intro Going On. The wonderful music video was directed by Steve Harcourt of Free Seed Films.

