Nixie Machine II, A Beautiful Steel and Brass Mechanical Nixie Tube Clock

Berlin industrial designer Frank Buchwald and Nixie tube specialist Dalibor Farny joined forces for the 5th anniversary of MB&F‘s M.A.D. Gallery to create the Nixie Machine II, a beautiful second edition of a mechanical Nixie tube clock created by Frank. The steel and brass clock can be turn on manually via WiFi.

The architecture of Buchwald’s industrial creation fuses his distinctive design principles with his vivid imagination. The steel-and-brass base of the clock, measuring 1.2 meters, displays insect-like limbs supporting the central body while steel brackets enclose the Nixie tubes like arms gripping time; flexible, tentacle-like tubing “nourishing” the Nixie tubes with energy and information is at the core of the composition.

Farny manufactures Nixie Machine II’s modern, vacuum Nixie tubes in his workshop in the Czech Republic. Each tube features a steampunk-like inner structure awash with honeycomb grids and tungsten wires smelted with glass lighting up filigree digits encapsulated in blown glass cylinders. (read more)

