Nine Year Old Guitar Prodigy Channels B.B. King While Playing the Blues

Nine year old Maituo (Junxi Lu) is an incredibly talented guitar prodigy who can play any style of music with apparent ease and soul that is not often found in someone so young, particularly while channeling B.B. King when he plays the blues.

Maituo said that he found relaxation in blues and imagined the scene of BB King performance.

Maituo, who began playing classical guitar in 2020 when he was five years and electric guitar in 2021, comes from a family of talented musicians. In fact, the little boy often borrows his father’s guitars to play what his father plays. His sister is also a musical prodigy on drums.

My name is: Maituo / Chinese name: Lv Junxi, I was born on March 8, 2015, I am from Guiyang, Guizhou, China, in 2020 I started to learn classical guitar. In January 2021, I started to learn electric guitar. ….We play the guitar happily in the rhythm of the music.

More Guitar Playing by Maituo

Maituo Also Plays in a Band With His Sister

via My Modern Met