An Incredible Anamorphic Portrait of Nikola Tesla Made Out of Home and Office Electrical Appliances

Czech artist Patrik Proško created an incredible anamorphic portrait of famed inventor Nikola Tesla using parts from home and office electrical appliances such as washing machine machines, microwaves, and televisions. The large-scale piece, which needs to be viewed at a certain angle to see the whole picture, was debuted in 2015.

I made from washing machines, televisions, computers, radios, printers, microwaves, videos, speakers, lamps, and various electro appliances portrait of Nikola Tesla, without his invention of alternating current would have none of them could work. This anamorphosis is 3D installation with the resulting 2D effect.

More recently, Proško talked about his incredible NFT work for Super Rare.

