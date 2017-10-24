A Spooky Carousel Piescraper Inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas

In her latest tutorial video, the awesome Jessica Leigh Clark-Bojin of Pies Are Awesome demonstrated how to make a spooky one-of-a-kind carousel “piescraper” based on Tim Burton and Henry Selick‘s classic stop-motion animated film, The Nightmare Before Christmas.
The Nightmare Before Christmas is my all-time favourite holiday movie, and I wanted to do something really special to honour this one-of-a-kind classic film… What better way than to come up with a one-of-a-kind new pie baking technique? Introducing the “Pie Carousel” – pecan pie on the bottom, pumpkin pie on the top, and edible decorative pastry panels and candy sticks holding it all together.