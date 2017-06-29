Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Nick Offerman Goes Undercover on the Internet and Responds to People’s Real Comments

by at on

To celebrate The Hero hitting theaters this week, GQ helped star Nick Offerman (Jeremy) go undercover on the internet and respond to people’s real comments on Twitter, reddit, YouTube, Wikipedia, IMDb, Yahoo Answers, and Quora.


