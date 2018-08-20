Body Modification Expert Lives a Key-Free Life With the NFC and RFID Chips Implanted in His Hands

Body modification expert and self-described cyborg Russ Foxx who has had an NFC (Near-field communication) implanted into his left wrist and an RFID (radio-frequency identification) chip implanted into the index finger of his right hand, shows how these tiny pieces of body technology help make things more convenient for him. Foxx demonstrated how he locks and unlocks the door with the chips in his hands and how he opens an RFID concealment table in his home. Foxx also shares how he is able immediately access all his contacts through a smartphone. He had previously replaced the ignition of his motorcycle with an RFID reader and demonstrated that with a simple swipe of his hand and push of a button, the engine started right up.

I simply take my RFID chip in my hand, I bring it to the reader. That wakes the bike up and I can turn it on.

via Caters